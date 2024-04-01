EU cant make-up its mind over methods to tap Russian money

(MENAFN) Following a summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Union (EU) leaders have indicated their commitment to exploring various options for tapping into revenues generated by frozen Russian assets to provide financial support to Ukraine. The European Union has frozen approximately USD300 billion in Russian sovereign funds since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, with Euroclear, a Brussels-based clearinghouse, holding around EUR191 billion (USD205 billion) of these funds.



With nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest accrued over the past year and estimated profits of EUR2-EUR3 billion expected this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed disbursing the first tranche of EUR1 billion (USD1.09 billion) as early as July. However, the decision to utilize these funds has been complicated by waning support from the United States, where a proposed $60 billion aid package for Ukraine has stalled in Congress.



In response to the urgency of the situation, European Union leaders have instructed officials to explore all options for mobilizing funding and report back by June. Despite efforts to fast-track the decision, there has been debate and resistance within the European Union regarding the proposed use of the funds.



While some leaders, such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, advocate for using the proceeds to procure arms for Ukraine's defense, others, including Austria, Malta, Luxembourg, and Ireland, have expressed concerns. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer emphasized the importance of ensuring that funds approved by neutral countries are not allocated towards weapons and ammunition.



The debate within the European Union underscores the complexities involved in mobilizing financial support for Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions and differing national interests. As discussions continue, European Union leaders are grappling with how best to leverage frozen Russian assets to address the urgent needs of Ukraine while navigating internal disagreements and external pressures.

