( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The mega Mood of the Nation Survey conducted online by the Asianet News Network shows that the Opposition has quite an uphill battle on its hands. In many ways, the survey shows that this general election could set this nation on a whole new trajectory of growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.