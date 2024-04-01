China's manufacturing sector registers growth amid real estate crisis

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, China's manufacturing activity registered growth for the first time in six months during March, offering a glimmer of hope to policymakers grappling with the ongoing challenges stemming from the real estate sector crisis. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 50.8 in March, a notable uptick from February's reading of 49.1. Surpassing the crucial threshold of 50, which delineates expansion from contraction, this increase surpassed the average forecast of 49.9 in a Reuters poll.



While the pace of growth remains modest, the March PMI reading represents the highest level observed since March of the previous year. This resurgence echoes a period when the initial momentum from the relaxation of stringent Covid-19 containment measures began to wane. Analysts attribute this uptick in manufacturing activity to improving domestic supply and demand dynamics, coupled with a gradual recovery in homeowner and business confidence. Concurrently, there is a noticeable uptick in the desire for consumption and investment, signaling cautious optimism amidst prevailing economic uncertainties.



Notably, the latest data on new export orders offers a ray of hope, marking a significant departure from an eleven-month decline. However, it is worth noting that employment levels within the manufacturing sector continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace. Despite this, the overall positive trajectory observed across various indicators underscores a gradual rebound in economic sentiment and activity.



These encouraging developments have prompted analysts to revise their growth forecasts for the world's second-largest economy upwards. The resilience displayed by China's manufacturing sector amid broader economic headwinds reflects a tentative step towards normalization and recovery. While challenges persist, the gradual restoration of confidence and economic activity offers a glimmer of optimism for China's economic outlook in the coming months.

