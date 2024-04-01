Zelensky fires closest associate

(MENAFN) In a move signaling significant changes within the Ukrainian administration, President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed his long-time associate and aide, Sergey Sherif, along with multiple senior advisors in recent days. This decision comes amidst a broader restructuring of Zelensky's administration, reflecting the president's ongoing efforts to realign key personnel and strategies.



Sergey Sherif, who had served alongside Zelensky since the early days of his presidency in May 2019, was one of the few remaining officials with close ties to the Ukrainian leader. Prior to his political career, Sherif shared a longstanding business relationship with Zelensky, co-founding the Kvartal 95 comedy studio. Sherif's dismissal marks the end of an era characterized by his influential role within Zelensky's inner circle.



The decision to remove Sherif from his position follows a series of recent firings within the Ukrainian leadership, including the dismissal of three freelance presidential advisors and two plenipotentiary representatives tasked with critical issues related to the volunteer movement and the rights of military servicemen. These actions form part of a broader restructuring initiative initiated by Zelensky earlier this year.



The reshuffling of personnel within the Ukrainian government has garnered attention, particularly in light of the replacement of former top general Valery Zaluzhny with Aleksandr Syrsky. Zaluzhny's departure, rumored to be linked to disagreements with Zelensky, underscores the president's commitment to reconfiguring leadership positions to align with his administration's objectives.



As Zelensky continues to implement changes within his administration, the dismissal of Sergey Sherif represents a significant development in Ukrainian politics. The move underscores the president's determination to assert control over key decision-making processes and reshape his administration in line with evolving priorities and challenges facing the country.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108042666