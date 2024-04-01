(MENAFN) In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced the destruction of three Ukrainian Su-25 close air support warplanes stationed at the Voznesensk airfield in the strategically vital Nikolaev Region in the south of Ukraine.



According to the Defense Ministry, the operation was carried out using a combination of tactical aircraft, missile forces, and artillery, although specific details were not provided.



Additionally, the ministry reported the destruction of various military assets, including a guidance radar array, a combat control vehicle, three S-300 anti-aircraft missile system launchers, two ammunition warehouses, and a storage facility for unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces and their equipment were targeted across 126 areas during the operation.



This latest incident adds to the escalating tally of Ukrainian military losses, with the Defense Ministry claiming that since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Russia has shot down a total of 580 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, and 17,951 drones.



The Defense Ministry's statement also referenced previous remarks by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who highlighted the effectiveness of new military systems in downing Ukrainian planes. Furthermore, reports from TASS news agency suggest that Russia utilized an S-400 Triumph air defense system with a range of 400 kilometers during the operation.



Ukraine's air force, primarily consisting of Soviet-era aircraft such as Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-24 frontline bombers, and a limited number of Su-25 close air support planes, has faced significant losses in recent months. Despite promises from several NATO member states to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots, no deliveries have been made thus far. Russia has issued warnings against the deployment of these nuclear-capable jets, considering it an unacceptable escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

