French President Emmanuel Macron's strategy of maintaining "strategic ambiguity" regarding the deployment of troops to support Ukraine against Russia has garnered support from Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.



In an interview with the Financial Times, Valtonen commended Macron's approach, stating that while there is no immediate need to send boots on the ground, ruling out such action entirely would be premature. She emphasized the importance of keeping Moscow guessing about the West's level of support for Ukraine, especially given the uncertain trajectory of the conflict.



Valtonen argued that disclosing all cards at this stage, without knowing the future of the war, would be counterproductive. She underscored the necessity of maintaining a level of ambiguity to prevent Russia from accurately gauging NATO's willingness to enter into direct conflict.



Similarly, Prime Minister Simonyte of Lithuania echoed Valtonen's sentiments, praising Macron's decision to refrain from imposing red lines in the face of Russian aggression. She highlighted the pragmatic approach of not setting concrete boundaries when dealing with a leader like Putin, who she believes does not adhere to traditional red lines.



Both Valtonen and Simonyte's support for Macron's strategy reflects a broader consensus within certain NATO member states regarding the need for flexibility and caution in dealing with the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Their endorsement underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in navigating diplomatic and military responses to the ongoing crisis.

