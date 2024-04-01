Drone strikes southern Israeli port city of Eilat

(MENAFN) Early on Sunday morning, a drone struck the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, hitting a warehouse near what appears to be an Israeli warship, as depicted in images circulating on social media.



The attack resulted from what the Israeli army described as a "suspicious aerial target that entered Israeli territory from the east," ultimately striking "in the Eilat Bay area." Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the building sustained only minor damage.



Initial reports suggested that the drone hit a naval base within the city. Images shared on social media depicted smoke rising from a distinct warehouse adjacent to a small dock commonly utilized by Israeli Navy Corvettes, a class of small warships.



Eilat, known for its Israeli energy infrastructure, port, and small naval base, has frequently been targeted by Houthi drone and missile attacks. However, prior to this incident, drones and missiles targeting the city had been intercepted and shot down.



In a recent occurrence last month, Israeli air defenses successfully tracked a Houthi cruise missile before it crashed in an open area, underscoring the ongoing security challenges faced by the region.



Speculations suggest that the attack could have been orchestrated by an Iraqi militia, especially considering the Israeli military's statement indicating that the weapon had "come from the east," which, in the context of Eilat's location, would imply Jordan. This contrasts with the typical flight paths of Houthi drones originating from the south.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108042657