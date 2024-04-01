(MENAFN) As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, drawing parallels with the 13-year-long war in Syria unveils cautionary insights for policymakers and observers alike. Dubbed 'March Madness' within NATO circles, the alliance historically tends to initiate conflicts in foreign lands during this month, as evidenced by interventions in Serbia (1999), Iraq (2003), Libya (2011), and Syria (2011). While direct military involvement in Syria by the United States took some time to materialize, covert support for anti-government factions and the imposition of sanctions were immediate.



The rhetoric surrounding Bashar Assad, then-president of Syria, portrayed him as a figure who needed to be ousted from power, echoed by prominent Western leaders such as former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron and then-United States Secretary of State John Kerry.



However, nearly a decade later, Assad remains firmly in control, defying the expectations of NATO's regime change proponents.



In a significant policy shift, the United States State Department's special envoy to the Syrian conflict, Ambassador James Jeffrey, acknowledged in 2020 that Washington was no longer pursuing Assad's removal from office. Instead, the focus shifted towards achieving a "dramatic shift in behavior," akin to Japan's transformation post-World War II.



This shift in approach reflects the acknowledgment of the failure of previous strategies aimed at regime change in Syria. The evolution of Washington's stance towards Assad parallels the experience of an individual who, after facing rejection, reassesses their desires and claims to have never been truly invested in the pursuit. Essentially, it underscores the recognition of the limitations of military intervention and the necessity for alternative approaches.



As the conflict in Ukraine evolves, policymakers must heed the lessons learned from the Syrian experience. The complexities and challenges of achieving desired outcomes through military means alone highlight the importance of nuanced diplomatic strategies and a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political dynamics at play. Ultimately, the Syrian example serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of pursuing unilateral military solutions without fully grasping the complexities of the situation on the ground.

