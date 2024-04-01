Iraq inks MoU with Siemens Energy, Schlumberger for investment in gas

(MENAFN) Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Energy and Schlumberger on Sunday aimed at addressing gas flaring and utilizing the captured resource to enhance the country's power generation capacity.



Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani highlighted that the MoU is in line with the ministry's strategy to utilize associated gas for electricity generation. “This will provide productive and valuable energy to support power plants and the national grid,” he stated at a news conference after the signing event.



“The MoU paves the way for joint ventures with the technology giants,” Abdul Ghani added.



Commending the collaborative initiative, Maximilian Rach, the Chargé d'Affaires of the German Embassy, expressed Germany's backing for Iraq's endeavors to enhance its energy production and minimize carbon emissions. He conveyed optimism that this partnership would extend to other sectors in the future.



Muhannad Al-Saffar, the director of Siemens Energy Iraq, underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a foundation for establishing long-term cooperation. He emphasized that the agreement aims to put an end to gas flaring and utilize the captured gas for power generation, signaling a significant step towards sustainable energy practices. “This will contribute to achieving energy security, minimizing imports, and protecting the environment,” he said.



The undersecretary for gas affairs at the Ministry of Oil, Izzat Saber, stated: “Cooperation with major international companies will bolster the electricity sector, optimize expenditures, and ensure environmental protection.”



Wissam Al-Azm, the General Manager of Schlumberger Iraq, emphasized the mutual dedication to developing solutions and harnessing state-of-the-art technologies to pave the way for a sustainable energy future.

