Netanyahu consents mission to attack Rafah in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his determination to launch a new offensive in southern Gaza, specifically targeting the city of Rafah, as part of efforts to achieve a decisive victory over Hamas. In a speech following a meeting with relatives of Israeli hostages presumed to be held by Hamas, Netanyahu affirmed that he had already greenlit an "operational plan" for the assault on Rafah.



Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of the impending operation, asserting that it is crucial both strategically and from an international standpoint. He stressed that the Israeli military is prepared for the potential evacuation of civilian populations and is committed to providing humanitarian assistance during the offensive.



Addressing concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza and allegations of humanitarian rights violations, Netanyahu maintained that entering Rafah and eliminating Hamas battalions there are essential steps toward victory. He emphasized the importance of these actions in achieving overall success in the conflict.



The Prime Minister's remarks come amidst mounting pressure on Israel over its actions in Gaza and its treatment of Palestinian civilians. Despite criticism, Netanyahu remains steadfast in his commitment to pursuing military action against Hamas in order to secure the release of Israeli hostages and to ensure the safety and security of Israeli citizens.



Netanyahu's assertion that he is fully dedicated to efforts to return the hostages, and his condemnation of those spreading misinformation, highlights the seriousness with which the Israeli government is approaching the situation. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, the prospect of a new offensive in Gaza raises concerns about the potential humanitarian consequences and the broader implications for regional stability.

