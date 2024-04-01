Netanyahu undergoes medical procedure for hernia

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a medical procedure for a hernia, with the hopes of returning to his duties swiftly following the surgery conducted under general anesthesia. The diagnosis of the hernia was made during a routine checkup, prompting the 74-year-old leader to undergo surgery on Sunday night, temporarily incapacitating him.



Netanyahu's office confirmed the discovery of the hernia during a routine checkup on Saturday, leading to the decision for immediate surgical intervention. During his recovery period, his deputy and close ally, Yariv Levin, assumed his responsibilities, including that of the country's Justice Minister.



Following the successful completion of the surgery, Netanyahu's office reported that he was in good condition and beginning his recovery process. In a press conference prior to the procedure, Netanyahu assured the public that his condition was not severe and expressed confidence in his swift recovery.



While the exact location of the hernia was not disclosed by Netanyahu's doctors, it is understood to be a condition where an opening or weakness in the muscle wall allows internal tissue or organs, typically abdominal, to protrude outward.



This isn't the first time Netanyahu has undergone medical intervention, as he previously underwent heart surgery last July, during which he received a pacemaker. During that period, Levin also stepped in as acting prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated.



Netanyahu, who is currently serving his sixth term as Israel's longest-serving leader, remains determined to continue fulfilling his duties despite health setbacks. As he embarks on his recovery journey, the Israeli public awaits his return to full health and vigor in leading the nation through its challenges and opportunities.

