International Court of Justice orders Israel to ensure aid delivery to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a ruling directing Israel to take all necessary measures to ensure the delivery of essential aid to the Palestinian population residing in the Gaza Strip.



"Israel should take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance," the ICJ mentioned in its ruling.



These contain "food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary."



The recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) serves as an extension of its previous verdict on January 26, wherein Israel was directed to undertake all necessary actions to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, cease incitement against Palestinians as a collective, preserve evidence, and promptly facilitate humanitarian aid.



South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel on December 29, 2023, with an application to the ICJ alleging violations of Israel's obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention concerning Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The ICJ's latest ruling reflects its acknowledgment that the provisional measures outlined in the January 26 order do not comprehensively address the evolving situation on the ground. Consequently, the Court deemed it necessary to modify these measures to adequately address the ongoing consequences.

