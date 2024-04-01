UN head urges international actions to address waste crisis

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a call on Saturday for global action to address the waste crisis. In a video message commemorating the International Day of Zero Waste, observed annually on March 30, the UN chief emphasized the urgent need to confront the alarming environmental challenges facing the planet.



"Our planet is drowning under a torrent of trash," Guterres depicted a bleak scenario of the environmental damage resulting from humanity's excessive consumption and generation of waste. With "more than 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste" manufactured each year, the outcomes are shattering for the earth's climate, ecosystems as well as human well-being.



He pointed out the importance of tackling overconsumption, saying "overconsumption is killing us. Humanity needs an intervention."



Guterres hailed the Advisory Board on Zero Waste for its efforts in mobilizing diverse stakeholders toward the shared goal of attaining zero waste.



In addressing this crisis, the UN Secretary-General delineated a comprehensive strategy.



"Businesses must rethink their products to minimize wasteful packaging and maximize longevity and lifecycle," he said, urging a shift toward sustainable production practices. Consumers are also called upon to "think twice about the goods and products they purchase, and recycle or reuse wherever possible."



Guterres emphasized the significance of governmental action in promoting circular economies that prioritize "reuse, remanufacturing, recovery, and waste prevention."

