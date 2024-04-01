France pledges hundreds of outdated armored automobiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant show of solidarity, France has pledged substantial military assistance to Ukraine, promising the provision of hundreds of old armored vehicles previously utilized by the French armed forces. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the forthcoming deliveries, which are set to commence as early as the summer and extend over the next two years.



Speaking to La Tribune Dimanche, Minister Lecornu revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron had directed him to devise a comprehensive aid package aimed at bolstering Kiev's war efforts against Russia. This package will include surplus equipment from the French military, deemed still operational, as well as a fresh batch of Aster 30 missiles, specifically designed for intercepting drones and cruise missiles at a range of up to 120 kilometers.



Highlighting the importance of armored vehicles for troop mobility along Ukraine's extensive frontline, Lecornu emphasized the critical role these assets play in meeting the Ukrainian army's operational requirements. The minister confirmed that the planned deliveries would amount to "hundreds" of armored vehicles, with distribution slated for 2024 and early 2025. Furthermore, he disclosed his directive to accelerate the production of Aster missiles through the government defense procurement agency to expedite the support process.



France's decision to supply Ukraine with surplus military hardware underscores its commitment to bolstering the country's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The move comes in the wake of a new security pact signed between President Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which pledged EUR3 billion in military aid for the year 2024 alone.



The announcement also sheds light on the French military's ongoing efforts to modernize its armored vehicle fleet, with plans to replace aging VAB armored personnel carriers, which have been in service for over four decades, with newer models. This commitment reflects France's determination to support Ukraine's defense needs while addressing its own military modernization priorities.



As France steps up its military assistance to Ukraine, the geopolitical dynamics in the region are poised for further shifts, underscoring the significance of international partnerships in addressing security challenges and promoting stability in Eastern Europe.

