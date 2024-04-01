Venezuela warns of surging assassination attempts ahead of presidential elections

(MENAFN) Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez issued a stark warning on Sunday, cautioning that Venezuela may experience a surge in violent assassination attempts as the country approaches the July 28 presidential elections. These nefarious acts, aimed at destabilizing Venezuela, are anticipated to cast a shadow over the electoral process and pose significant challenges to the nation's security and stability.



"As we approach July 28, the violent and fratricidal attempts that try to plunge the country's political life into mourning will increase," Padrino Lopez wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the resilience of Venezuela's security forces, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez underscored that these attempts will once more be thwarted.



In response to Mario Ivan Carratu Molina, a Venezuelan opposition figure and fugitive from justice, who disclosed a "libertarian movement" on social media aimed at disrupting Venezuela's electoral process, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez issued the warning.



He characterized the plan as "another desperate attempt against Venezuela" and urged the armed forces to maintain their loyalty.



On July 28, Venezuelans are scheduled to participate in the presidential elections to choose the next leader for the 2025-2031 term.

