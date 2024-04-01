Media reports British govt attorneys conclude Israel in violation of humanitarian law

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, leaked audio from a Conservative Party fundraising event has shed light on assertions made by Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, regarding the United Kingdom government's legal assessment of Israel's actions in Gaza.



According to Kearns, lawyers representing the United Kingdom government have determined that Israel is in breach of international humanitarian law amid its ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



During the event, Kearns disclosed that the United Kingdom Foreign Office had received official legal advice implicating Israel in violations of humanitarian law. Despite this assessment, the government has refrained from making any public announcements regarding these findings. Kearns, a former official with the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence, has been pressing the government to address the issue.



The legal experts' conclusion has significant implications, as it suggests that the United Kingdom government is complicit in Israel's military actions in Gaza. Kearns argued that London should have immediately severed defense cooperation with Israel following the receipt of this evaluation.



Despite the acknowledgment of Israel's right to self-defense, Kearns emphasized the existence of legal boundaries within which such actions must be conducted. She pointed out that while the United Kingdom government has imposed limited sanctions on Israeli settlers, international consensus holds that the activities of these settlers are illegal.



Kearns' remarks underscore the complexities surrounding the United Kingdom's relationship with Israel and its stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The leaked audio has sparked debate and raised questions about the government's handling of the situation and its commitment to upholding international humanitarian law.



As calls for accountability grow louder, pressure mounts on the United Kingdom government to address the legal implications of Israel's actions and take decisive steps to ensure compliance with humanitarian standards.

