Gold prices rise to new heights on expectations of federal interest rate cut

(MENAFN) Gold prices soared to unprecedented levels on Monday, fueled by indications of moderated US inflation in February, bolstering speculations that the Federal Reserve might implement interest rate cuts come June. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed on Friday that the latest inflation figures align with the central bank's objectives, further reinforcing market sentiments regarding potential rate adjustments.



According to the FeedWatch tool by the CME Group, traders are overwhelmingly anticipating a 69 percent probability of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in June. This anticipation is underpinned by the widely held belief that lower interest rates would bolster the appeal of gold investments.



As of 4:07 GMT, gold prices in instant transactions surged by 1.33 percent to reach USD2,262.43 per ounce, with an earlier peak of USD2,265.73 per ounce recorded during the session. Similarly, US gold futures experienced a notable uptick of 1.98 percent, reaching USD2,282.55 per ounce, and hitting a record high of USD2,286.35 per ounce earlier in the trading session.



The decline of the dollar index by 0.1 percent against a basket of rival currencies further contributed to the allure of gold for holders of alternative currencies. This depreciation of the dollar enhances the relative attractiveness of gold investments, amplifying demand for the precious metal.



In tandem with gold's surge, other precious metals also experienced gains, with silver rising by one percent in spot transactions to reach USD25.22 per ounce. This broader uptrend in precious metal prices underscores the prevailing market sentiment favoring alternative assets amidst expectations of monetary policy adjustments and currency dynamics.

