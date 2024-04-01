Malaysian store gets attacked over selling “Allah” socks

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, a Molotov Cocktail was hurled at a branch of KK Super Mart, a prominent convenience-store chain in Malaysia, situated in the eastern part of the nation. This incident, which took place on a Saturday, has sparked widespread controversy, resulting in the company's top executives facing charges of causing religious offense. The root of this controversy lies in the sale of socks adorned with the Arabic word for God, 'Allah', a move that has deeply offended a significant portion of Malaysia's population, predominantly Malay Muslims. In Islamic culture, the association of sacred terms with everyday objects, such as socks, is considered profoundly disrespectful.



The outrage surrounding the sale of these socks was further exacerbated by the timing, coinciding with the sacred month of Ramadan, a period of heightened religious observance for Muslims worldwide. Photos of the contentious socks circulating online fueled the flames of indignation, leading to an outpouring of condemnation from various quarters of Malaysian society.



KK Super Mart, being the country's second-largest chain of convenience stores, found itself embroiled in controversy after discovering 14 pairs of socks bearing the 'Allah' imprint across three of its outlets, out of a staggering 881 nationwide. The culmination of this unrest culminated in an attack on one of its stores located in Kuantan, where a Molotov Cocktail ignited a small fire at the entrance. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community.



Law enforcement authorities, led by City Police Chief Wan Mohamad Zahari Wan Busu, are actively investigating the motives behind these attacks. While initial assessments suggest a possible connection to the sale of the contentious socks, conclusive evidence is yet to surface.



This alarming incident was not an isolated occurrence, as another KK Super Mart outlet in Perak state fell victim to an attempted attack just days prior. A bottle filled with petrol was reportedly thrown into the store, but fortunately, it failed to detonate, averting a potential disaster.



The repercussions of these incidents extend beyond mere acts of vandalism, touching upon larger issues of religious tolerance and cultural sensitivity within Malaysian society. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of these events, it underscores the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding among its diverse population.

