Fitch Ratings elevates credit rating for QIIB to ‘A’ with stable outlook

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings recently announced the elevation of its credit rating for Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) from "A-" to "A", mirroring a comparable rating adjustment made for Qatar's sovereign rating on March 20, 2024, raising it to "AA" with a stable outlook.



The rationale behind the upgrade of QIIB's rating, as stated by Fitch, underscores the agency's assessment of the heightened potential for support that the bank could receive from the Qatari Government in case of necessity. Moreover, Fitch noted the Qatari government's robust inclination to back all domestic banks, irrespective of their size or ownership status. This reaffirms the solid support framework within Qatar's financial landscape, which contributes to the enhanced creditworthiness and stability of institutions like QIIB.



In its preceding report on QIIB issued in September of the previous year, Fitch reaffirmed, “The bank exhibits financial strength, a strong market position, sufficient core capital, good asset quality, strong profitability, and stable funding.”



Fitch further said, “QIIB’s profitability metrics are stronger than its direct peers due to profit margins and effective cost management. The bank primarily relies on customer deposits to finance its operations, which largely come from individuals. Therefore, the concentration in the deposit base is lower than its local peers.



“Additionally, QIIB’s reliance on external funding is also lower than its counterparts. Moreover, the bank holds ample liquid assets supporting its financial position.”



In response to Fitch's upgraded rating for QIIB, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei remarked: “We are undoubtedly pleased with this upgrade, which we owe to our high resilience and the strong position of the Qatari economy. Qatar’s economic strength propels the entire banking sector to further enhance its financial position.”

