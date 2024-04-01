Armed assailants launch attack in Ecuador, killing 8, injuring 8 others

(MENAFN) Armed assailants launched an attack on a group of individuals in Guayaquil, a coastal city in Ecuador, resulting in the deaths of eight people and injuries to eight others, according to statements from the Interior Ministry. This incident marks the latest in a series of violent episodes occurring in the South American nation.



The assault took place around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, as witnesses reported armed individuals arriving in a vehicle in the southern neighborhood of Guasmo. The attackers fired upon the group, claiming the lives of two victims on the spot. Tragically, six others succumbed to their injuries at a nearby health center due to the severity of their wounds, as confirmed by ministry officials speaking to the press.



As of now, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, leaving authorities and the public searching for answers regarding the motive and perpetrators behind this heinous act.



This incident follows closely on the heels of another mass killing the previous day, where five individuals, who had been kidnapped, were brutally murdered execution-style in the coastal province of Manabi by an armed gang. Law enforcement officials suggested indications that the victims may have been tourists inadvertently caught in a local drug-trafficking dispute, though details were not expanded upon.



During the kidnapping incident, a total of 11 people were taken captive by the armed group. Fortunately, six individuals, including five minors, were successfully rescued and reunited with their families. Subsequently, police apprehended two suspects on Saturday morning in connection with the crime.



Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa emphasized the ongoing nature of the struggle against violence, stating on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the killings in Manabi "remind us that the battle continues.”



"Narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to scare us, but they will not succeed,” Noboa declared. In his post, President Daniel Noboa shared a video showing a handcuffed man being forcefully escorted by an armed police officer, with the individual bent over as they moved away from the scene.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108042625