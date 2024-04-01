Heavy rain, snowstorms in Pakistan claim 10 lives, injure 12

(MENAFN) Pakistani authorities have disclosed a concerning toll of human and infrastructural losses resulting from heavy rain and snowstorms sweeping through the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports indicate that the adverse weather conditions, persisting for the past two days, have tragically claimed the lives of ten individuals, while injuring a further 12. Among the victims, eight children and two women succumbed to the harsh conditions, while nine children, alongside two women and a man, have been left grappling with injuries. The impact has been felt beyond human casualties, with twenty-seven homes in the region reported to have sustained varying degrees of damage.



The onset of these rain and snowstorms adds yet another layer of hardship to an already beleaguered region. Just days earlier, the area experienced the jolting tremors of an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale, which struck the Swat District and its surrounding areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The successive onslaught of natural disasters has left communities grappling with multiple challenges, further straining resources and testing the resilience of residents.



In the wake of these calamities, authorities are mobilizing efforts to provide relief and support to affected populations, coordinating rescue operations and assessing the extent of damage to homes and infrastructure. As communities band together to navigate through these trying times, the need for swift and effective response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of such disasters becomes increasingly apparent.

