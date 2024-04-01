Israel targets Palestinians waiting for aid trucks in Gaza again, killing, injuring dozens

(MENAFN) On Saturday, numerous Palestinians faced fatalities and injuries as the Israeli military once again targeted a large group awaiting aid trucks in the southeastern area of Gaza City. Witnesses reported that the Israeli army fired shells and opened fire on scores of Palestinians gathered at the Kuwait roundabout in the Zeitoun neighborhood, where aid distribution was taking place. This resulted in tragic losses and injuries among the crowd, as recounted by eyewitnesses to a Turkish news agency.



According to these eyewitnesses, both medical teams and civilians struggled to evacuate the casualties promptly, leaving some individuals still lying on the ground awaiting assistance. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident, as Israel has previously targeted aid recipients and organizations distributing aid at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza. These attacks have resulted in numerous casualties over the past few months.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has inflicted severe harm on civilian populations, with Israel's military offensive escalating since a cross-border attack on October 7th, allegedly carried out by a Palestinian resistance group, resulting in significant casualties among Israelis. Since then, over 32,700 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives in Gaza, accompanied by widespread destruction, displacement, and worsening famine conditions.



Amidst these dire circumstances, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a significant interim ruling issued in January, the ICJ ordered Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and take effective measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

