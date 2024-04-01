Israeli attack on Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza kills another journalist

(MENAFN) In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a tragic incident has once again highlighted the perilous conditions faced by journalists in the region. According to Gaza's government media office, Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun, a Palestinian photojournalist, lost his life in an Israeli attack on his home located in the Maghazi refugee camp within the central Gaza Strip. This devastating loss brings the grim tally of journalists' deaths to 137 since October of the previous year.



The escalation of violence in Gaza has been relentless, with Israel's military offensive intensifying since a cross-border attack on October 7th by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, resulting in a reported death toll of around 1,200 individuals. The toll on civilians has been catastrophic, with nearly 32,800 Palestinians losing their lives and 75,300 others sustaining injuries amidst widespread destruction and acute shortages of basic necessities.



Compounding the humanitarian crisis, Israel's blockade on Gaza has inflicted severe hardships on its population, particularly in the northern region, where residents are reportedly on the brink of starvation. The dire situation has forced an overwhelming 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement, exacerbating the already dire shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Moreover, the conflict has ravaged Gaza's infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating that 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has either been damaged or completely destroyed. Against this backdrop of devastation, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has leveled accusations of genocide against Israel, urging the country to take more concerted action to prevent famine and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108042613