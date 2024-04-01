Pudgy Penguins NFT Floor Price Surges

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Pudgy Penguins collection has made news, experiencing a notable rise in price over the past 24 hours.
According to insights shared by Chinese journalist Colin Wu, Pudgy Penguins witnessed a surge of over 7%, positioning itself as the second-largest NFT collection following CryptoPunk.
Additionally, Pudgy Penguins has grown faster than well-known NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC).
CoinGecko data from yesterday shows that the value of Pudgy Penguins rose by 7.7% in the last day, reaching a low point of 14.59 ETH, equal to about $51,955.
NFT Market Leaders and Noteworthy Performers
Besides Pudgy Penguins rebounding, CryptoPunk's market cap remained at 45.99 ETH ($162,140) during the past week. At $1,620,428,286 for ETH 459,624 or the market cap, it is an enormous number among large market cap.
With a market cap of 123,045 ETH or $438,166,795, one unit of BAYC is worth 12.31 ETH ($43,825) at the floor price. Its mere value declined by 0.8% on the last day.
Likewise, on Mar. 31, the MAYC floor price was 2.11 ETH ($7,524.43), down 0.3% from previous figures. According to Coinmarketcap, the token's market cap is now 41,182 ETH, equivalent to $146,651,148.
In addition to the meeting results, Colin Wu's last report noted that Runestone, a Bitcoin-based NFT collection, performed impressively well.Runstone Price
The runestone spiked most in the last 24 hours, scaling above NodeMonked, a blockchain-related NFT. Based on the CoinGecko statistics, within the last 24 hours, the value of the digital asset, Runestone, has risen by approximately 15%, but the NodeMonkes token has declined by merely 6.1%.
