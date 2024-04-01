Ureteroscopy Market Size, Trends, Market Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ureteroscopes are a specific category of endoscopic instruments utilized in the medical process, commonly called ureteroscopy. These medical gadgets treat and diagnose illnesses associated with the kidneys and the upper urinary system. Ureteroscopy is a medical procedure to diagnose and treat infections localized inside the urinary tract, specifically focusing on the ureters and kidneys. The procedure entails the utilization of a specialized instrument known as a ureteroscope, a slender, adaptable, or inflexible tube equipped with a camera and light source positioned at its distal end.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives the Global Market

The escalating prevalence of kidney stones is propelling the substantial growth of the ureteroscopy market. This widely widespread urological disorder impacts a significant proportion of the global populace. The increasing prevalence of this condition can be attributed to diets rich in certain minerals, inadequate hydration, sedentary lifestyles, and genetic predispositions. The rise in the occurrence of kidney stones has led to a heightened demand for effective diagnostic and treatment solutions among individuals and healthcare systems alike.

Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive and highly effective therapeutic modality for the management of kidney stones, particularly considering the increasing prevalence of this condition. The therapeutic procedure enables urologists to directly access kidney and ureter stones using a flexible ureteroscope integrated with advanced imaging technologies.

Technological Advancements and Innovation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technological advancements and innovation have significantly enhanced the landscape of urological treatment, leading to a redefinition of the ureteroscopy industry. The progress in equipment and imaging technologies has resulted in enhanced precision and accuracy levels, improved patient outcomes, increased success rates, less post-operative discomfort, and accelerated recovery durations. The enhancement of patient comfort during medical treatments is achieved through the advancement of ureteroscope technology, resulting in the production of smaller, more adaptable devices better suited to patient needs.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The majority of the market share in the field of ureteroscopy is concentrated in North America, with a notable emphasis on the United States. The United States has established a significant presence in the ureteroscopy market, primarily attributed to various causes. The region has a developed healthcare infrastructure encompassing modern medical facilities and innovative technology. The presence of this infrastructure greatly helps with the extensive implementation of sophisticated medical treatments such as ureteroscopy.

In addition, the frequency of urological disorders, such as kidney stones and kidney cancer, is high in North America. This high prevalence contributes to the demand for urological operations, including ureteroscopy. The healthcare system in the region exhibits a high level of preparedness in effectively managing various medical issues, reinforcing the prevailing prominence of ureteroscopy within the market.

Key Highlights



The global ureteroscopy market size was valued at

USD 857.4 million in 2023. It is projected to reach

USD 1,322.4 million by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 4.4%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global ureteroscopy market is segmented into flexible ureteroscopes and semi-rigid ureteroscopes flexible ureteroscope dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global ureteroscopy market is divided into urolithiasis, kidney cancer, urinary stricture, and others urinary stricture segment owns the highest market share and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global ureteroscopy market is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others hospital segment is the largest contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The major players in the global ureteroscopy market are Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cliniva Healthcare, OTU Medical, STERIS plc, Advin Health Care, Karl STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others.

Market News



In February 2023,

according to a press statement from Boston Scientific Corporation, the FDA approved the LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System under 510(k) regulation.



Global Ureteroscopy Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Flexible Ureteroscope

Semi-Rigid Ureteroscope



By Applications



Urolithiasis

Kidney Cancer

Urinary Stricture

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



