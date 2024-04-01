Army Opens Fire After Pakistani Drone Spotted Along Loc In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Army troops opened fire after observing movement of a Pakistani drone and suspected persons at two different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
While the drone movement was picked up in a forward area in Sunderbani, the suspicious movement of some persons believed to be terrorists was noticed in Keri sector during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said troops fired at least four rounds to shoot down a Pakistani quadcopter soon after it entered Indian territory but it returned to the other side of the LoC in the face of firing.
Troops also fired a few rounds after detecting suspicious movement of some persons trying to infiltrate from across the border in Keri sector but they fled towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
A massive search operation has been launched to ensure there is no drone dropping or anything suspicious left behind by the suspected persons, the officials said.
The operation was continuing when last reports came in.
