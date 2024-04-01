Night Temp Rises Amid Dry Weather Forecast In Kashmir

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.8°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.5°C against 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 15.2°C and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 6.8°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected till April 5 except April 3 when fairly widespread rain has been forecast.

