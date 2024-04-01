Cemetery Of Khojaly Destroyed By Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenians committed atrocities in Khojaly, where all culturalmonuments and tombstones were destroyed, Azernews reports.
The graves in the Khojaly cemetery have been leftunrecognizable.
The tombstones have been destroyed, and the inscriptions on themdeliberately erased to prevent the identification of identities residents searching for the graves of their loved ones haveonly been able to identify a few.
Residents report that there are many graves in the cemetery. Inmany of the graves, there are generally no traces left.
Soon, a Martyrs' Alley will be established in the vicinity ofthe cemetery.
It should be noted that on March 31, seven Khojaly martyrs wereburied in that area.
The buried are individuals who were killed during the Khojalymassacre. The remains of their bodies were discovered in a massgrave in Khojaly just a few days ago.
