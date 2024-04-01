One Killed, Two Wounded As Russians Shell 16 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled 16 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, March 31, killing one person and wounding two.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional state administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The Russians shelled Beryslav, Karierne, Borozenske, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Bilozerka, Darivka, Kizomys, Sofiivka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, and Kherson. The enemy also launched missile strikes on the Beryslav district.

Two civilians injured in Kherson region a result of rocket attack

Two high-rise buildings and 15 private houses were damaged. There were also hits to critical infrastructure, gas pipelines, a cell tower, a pumping station of an agricultural enterprise, an industrial enterprise, an outbuilding, a garage and cars.

In Beryslav, on March 30, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone, wounding a nurse.