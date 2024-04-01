Enemy Shelling Injures Four Residents Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders injured four residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Sunday, March 31.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 31, the Russians wounded four residents of the Donetsk region – three in Novoselydivka and one in Krasnohorivka," he said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,898 people have been killed and 4,753 injured in the Donetsk region.

Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram