Urbanwrk Unveils Its New Flexi Space Centre In New Delhi At Max House, Okhla

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, April 01, 2024: The introduction of UrbanWrk's premium flexi space at Max House, Okhla, New Delhi, signals a significant move in the enterprise-managed workspace industry, particularly in the NCR region. With a capacity of 275 seats, the tech-enabled, sustainable workspace aims to accommodate companies from diverse sectors, aligning with the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions in India's capital.



Anuj Munot, Founder and CEO of UrbanWrk, expressed excitement about entering the NCR market and highlighted the strategic significance of Max House's location and partnership with Max Estates. This move reflects UrbanWrk's ambitious expansion plans and its confidence in the potential of the NCR region for future growth.



Elaborating on the vision behind the initiative, Anuj Munot said, "We are elated to launch the latest flexi space centre, at Max House in Okhla, which marks our foray into the growing NCR market. And, to be trusted by a premium developer like Max Estates, at one of their most prestigious buildings bolsters our confidence in what we are building as a company. The NCR is a key region in our future growth and we are excited for this new chapter for our company."



The Indian flexi space sector has indeed experienced remarkable growth, with the National Capital Region (NCR) accounting for a significant market penetration of 7.4% as of 2023. According to Avendus' latest report, the flexi space industry presents a substantial market opportunity, valued at USD 9 billion. This valuation is supported by the sector's expansion, with the current flex office stock in India standing at 61 million square feet, projected to reach 126 million square feet by 2028. Such growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 15%. With such promising growth prospects, the flexi space industry presents opportunities for innovation and investment, with providers like UrbanWrk poised to capitalize on the evolving needs of businesses by offering tailored, tech-enabled workspace solutions.



Max House is a benchmark of quality, design, and sustainability, with good amenities such as a food court, lounge, coffee outlets, and event space area. UrbanWrk's new project aims to redefine the working experience by providing a conducive environment for innovation and productivity. The workspace features upscale aesthetics, ergonomic furniture, ample natural lighting, and enterprise-grade IT infrastructure to support uninterrupted connectivity.



Commenting on the facilities at the new UrbanWrk centre, Anuj Munot added, "Since inception, UrbanWrk has been committed to providing top-of-the-line facilities that foster innovation and facilitate collaboration between the entrepreneurially spirited. Much like all our managed spaces, we have ensured that the new infrastructure offers world-class amenities that create a creative and productivity-inducing ambience, and also cater to the varied needs of today's professionals."





About UrbanWrk



UrbanWrk offers premium & sustainably built enterprise-managed workspaces across Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon Hyderabad & Kolkata that are tech-enabled, convenient, and hand crafted premium spaces to match client's needs. With clients like Deloitte, Carrier, L&T, BDO Rise, 3M, Ather, L&T, Schinder, SBI General Insurance and several other marquee companies, UrbanWrk has earned the reputation of being a premium client-centric flex operator.

