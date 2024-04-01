Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA)
1879 -- Authorities launch postal services in Kuwait under supervision of the Indian postal department (until 1904).
1923 -- The first batch of stamps named after Kuwait has been issued.
1957 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company is established. It received the first oil tanker Kazma on May 15, 1959.
1960 -- The first pension law for the civil servants is implemented.
1960 -- The water underground reservoir Al-Rawdatain in north Kuwait is discovered.
1961 -- The first Kuwait banknotes are issued, bearing a picture of the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on one side and Kuwait landmarks on the other.
1967 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri Order for establishing the law and shariaa faculty.
1969 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait begins operation.
2020 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah orders the donation of KD five million for the special fund dedicated for fighting the coronavirus.
2020 -- The cabinet allows voluntary online education amid the coronavirus crisis.
2020 -- The cabinet directs competent authorities to set up quarantines for travelers from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.
2021 -- The cabinet decides to enforce a partial curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak. (end) rk
MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108042552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.