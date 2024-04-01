Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA)

1879 -- Authorities launch postal services in Kuwait under supervision of the Indian postal department (until 1904).

1923 -- The first batch of stamps named after Kuwait has been issued.

1957 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company is established. It received the first oil tanker Kazma on May 15, 1959.

1960 -- The first pension law for the civil servants is implemented.

1960 -- The water underground reservoir Al-Rawdatain in north Kuwait is discovered.

1961 -- The first Kuwait banknotes are issued, bearing a picture of the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on one side and Kuwait landmarks on the other.

1967 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri Order for establishing the law and shariaa faculty.

1969 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait begins operation.

2020 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah orders the donation of KD five million for the special fund dedicated for fighting the coronavirus.

2020 -- The cabinet allows voluntary online education amid the coronavirus crisis.

2020 -- The cabinet directs competent authorities to set up quarantines for travelers from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

2021 -- The cabinet decides to enforce a partial curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak. (end) rk