Southern African countries challenges raising humanitarian crisis amid drought

(MENAFN) The persistent onslaught of extreme weather, marked by a new drought, has plunged millions into the throes of hunger across southern African countries. This recurring environmental adversity, increasingly recognized by scientists as a consequence of climate change, is exacting a heavy toll on the region's inhabitants, particularly those already marginalized and impoverished.



Just a short while ago, the region bore the brunt of tropical storms and devastating floods, prompting national states of disaster declarations in Zambia and Malawi. Zimbabwe, grappling with a similar plight, teeters on the brink of following suit. In the heart of rural Zimbabwe, relief efforts recently extended a lifeline to approximately 2,000 individuals at a food distribution site, underscoring the dire need prevalent in the area.



The magnitude of the crisis reverberates across the entire region, with an estimated 20 million people grappling with acute food insecurity. Alarmingly, many among them face the grim prospect of being left without vital aid. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Malawi is confronting a staggering humanitarian challenge, with an estimated 9 million individuals, half of whom are children, requiring urgent assistance. Meanwhile, in Zambia, over 6 million people, including 3 million children, have borne the brunt of the drought's impact, amplifying the urgency of relief efforts.

