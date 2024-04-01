QFA Ready To Stage Inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Organising Committee yesterday announced complete readiness to host the first-ever Qatar-UAE Super Cup, a landmark football event underscoring the collaborative spirit between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing a press conference in Doha yesterday, the Organising Committee's Director of Communications Ali Hassan Al Salat expressed his confidence in making the inaugural event a huge success. Director of the Al Thumama Facility Ahmed Al Obaidly also spoke.

The event will commence in Doha on April 12, 2024, with the first event, the Qatar-UAE Super Cup, showcasing a match between Qatar's Amir Cup champions Al Arabi and UAE's President's Cup winners Sharjah at Al Thumama Stadium.

The excitement will continue with the UAE-Qatar Super Cup Shield scheduled for April 13, 2024, in Dubai, featuring a face-off between the 2022-2023 ADNOC Pro League champions Shabab Al Ahli and the 2022-2023 Qatar Stars League winners Al Duhail.

“We are completely ready to host the match between Al Arabi and Sharjah,” Al Salat told reporters yesterday.

“We are hopeful that it is going to be an exceptional event and we are very confident will achieve the desired goal and come out in the best way.”

Al Salat revealed that tickets for the match were being offered via the Haya platform, stressing that Al Arabi fans do not need an invitation to attend the match in Doha, stressing that it is an opportunity for Al Arabi to achieve its first external achievement after it had previously won runner-up in Asia, the Arabs and the Gulf, and this time it can be present on the platform as a crowned champion.

The categories of tickets have been divided into three categories ranging between QR10 to QR100.

Meanwhile, Al Obaidli said Al Thumama Stadium is fully prepared, adding the gates will open at 4:30pm.

He added cooperation has been made with the security teams and all responsible authorities to organize the match in a befitting manner.