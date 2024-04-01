Awqaf Ministry's Al Wakra Ramadan Tent Hosting Over 1,000 People For Iftar Daily

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Ramadan tent in Al Wakra by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is hosting over 30,000 people for Iftar during the holy month.

Every day, more than 1,000 fasting people break their fast in this tent, which is set up and supervised by the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

This is within the“Iftar Fasting” project, which includes a number of Iftar tent sites and ready-meal distribution sites in various regions of the country.

The“Iftar Fasting Endowment” is one of the projects of the Endowment Fund for righteousness and piety, which receives contributions from honorable donors and philanthropists throughout the year, and during the holy month of Ramadan.

The General Directorate of Endowments was keen on geographically distributing Iftar locations according to population density and labor density areas, as it includes: Ain Khaled (Thursday and Friday Market), Al Sailiya (New Central Market), Industrial Zone (Eid Musalla, 23rd Street, next to Al Attiyah Mosque), Umm Salal. Muhammad, Al-Wakrah near Souq Waqif, Al-Khor (Othman bin Affan Mosque), and Muraikh Mosque No. (879).

While Iftar meals are distributed to workers and individuals in Umm Ghuwailina (Council Cooperation Signals), Ibn Mahmoud (Jaidah Bridge), Musheireb near Al-Asmakh Mosque No. (114), Ibn Imran (Eid prayer ground), Al-Aziziyah (Eid prayer ground), Al-Rayyan (Eid prayer ground).

The Directorate was keen to choose the best restaurants specialized in preparing meals, and stipulated that the restaurants adhere to health measures and requirements.

It also attaches importance to the supervision of the preparation of meals in these restaurants by its supervisors to ensure compliance with requirements.

The tent sites and sites for distributing Iftar meals for those who are fasting are supervised by supervisors who have experience and knowledge of this humanitarian charitable work.

They coordinate with restaurants, organize tent sites and distribute meals, and provide all requirements and services that those who are fasting need.

The General Directorate of Endowments urged philanthropists and honorable donors to contribute to the project, support the Iftar sites for those who are fasting, and cover the cost of the remaining sites.

The cost of the project varies according to the capacity of the tent and the targeted number of fasting people whether by covering the expenses of a full tent or contributing with any financial sums.

The Fasting Iftar Project is one of the humanitarian initiatives of the General Directorate of Endowments, which aims to strengthen community partnership and serve the segments of society during the holy month in order to fulfill the conditions of the honorable donors and the slogan“The Endowment is a Community Partnership,” and to provide assistance to those fasting in the blessed month of Ramadan by providing a healthy and varied breakfast for fasting people who are guests at Ramadan tents.