Legacy Of Expo 2023 Continues With Qatar Pavilion And Expo House

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: The Expo 2023 Doha may have drawn to a close, but its legacy lives on through the structures that will continue to shape the landscape of Al Bidda Park. Among these notable are the Qatar Pavilion and the Expo House.

In a recent press statement from the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), it was confirmed that the Qatar Pavilion will stand as a legacy building for Al Bidda Park management. Meanwhile, the Expo House, adjacent to The Fire Station, will be curated by the Qatar Museums to continue the Expo's horticultural mission of promoting sustainable practices and green technology through educational programmes.

“The Qatar Pavilion remains a legacy building for [Al Bidda] park management. The Qatar Museums will curate the Expo House. It will continue the Expo's horticultural aims to shape dialogue and behaviour in favour of sustainable practices and green technology through its educational programmes, including school visits and university partnerships.”

The Qatar Pavilion, a testament to the Expo's theme of“Green Desert, Better Environment,” offers visitors through five distinct zones. Drawing inspiration from Qatar's natural landscape, it integrates cultural heritage with a commitment to sustainability. From raising environmental awareness to showcasing innovative solutions, the Pavilion encapsulates the Expo's core principles of progress, and environmental stewardship.

Adjacent to The Fire Station, the Expo seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape of Al Bidda Park. Its unique semicircular design and lush greenery create an inviting space for reflection and contemplation.

Reflecting on the success of Expo 2023 Doha, AIPH President, Leonardo Capitanio praised Qatar's efforts in hosting the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa. He commended the participation of over 70 countries, each showcasing ornamental horticulture and best practices in sustainability.

“Visitors have been able to visit the world in one go here in Doha, and every participant has played their part in bringing solutions for greening the desert. I was amazed by the spectacular gardens, innovations, and concepts shown during this Expo. A horticultural Expo in the desert seemed like an impossibility, but you have all made it a reality. In doing so, you have brought hope for the future,” he said in his speech.

Throughout its six-month run, Expo 2023 Doha hosted over 6,000 events, drawing international visitors, organisers, government entities, and industry professionals. Under the auspices of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and AIPH, the Expo served as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in advancing sustainable practices and environmental conservation.

The next horticultural event will be held in Japan – Expo 2027 Yokohama, from March 19 to September 26, 2027, themed“Scenery of the Future for Happiness.”