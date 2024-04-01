Hockey India Announce 60-Member Assessment Squad For Women’S National Camp

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the 60-member women's squad that will report at the SAI, Bengaluru for an assessment camp scheduled from April 1 to 7.

Further selection trials will be conducted on April 6 and 7 to prune down the squad to 33 players for future coaching Camps and international exposure tours.

The 60-player core group has been shortlisted following the stellar performances at the recently concluded Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.

This selection identifies promising talent from across various states based on their impressive performances throughout the tournament. These players will now be closely monitored as they vie for a spot in the final 33-member core probables for the Indian Women's Hockey Team," it said in a release.

The players will report to women's hockey team coach Ankitha B.S. until such time that a suitable chief coach is appointed.

The assessment squad includes goalkeepers Savita, Sonal Minj, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, Promila Kr, and Ramya Kurmapu.

The defenders reporting to camp will be Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ropni Kumari, Lalhlunmawii, Preeti, T Suman Devi, Anjana Dungdung, and Nishi Yadav.

While the midfielders called up to the assessment camp are Monika, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Manashri Shedage, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Lalruatfeli, Marina Lalramnghaki, Prabhleen Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Ritanyna Sahu, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sujata Kujur, Kruthika SP, Mahima Tete, Mamta Bhat, Edula Jyothi, Anisha Dungdung, Bhavna Khade, and Maxima Toppo.

Lastly, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Lalrindiki, Lalremsiami, Vertika Rawat, Preeti Dubey, Hritika Singh, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Taranpreet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Dipi Monika Toppo, Kajal S Atpadkar, and Manju Chorsiya are the forwards that have been called up.

Commenting on the squad Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said, "The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship proved to be a gold mine. We have picked out the best performers from the teams in the National Championship, irrespective of prior involvement in the national setup.

"Now we have a good mixture of players who have been around the National Team and players who displayed immense potential. The objective going ahead is to pick the best 33 players for the Indian Women's Hockey Team core probables."