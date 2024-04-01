UDST Distributes Iftar Meals To Workers On University Campus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) in collaboration with its Qatari Student Association and Qatar Charity recently undertook a commendable initiative to serve 500 Iftar meals to workers on the university campus. This heartfelt endeavor aimed to express gratitude to the hardworking individuals across various campus divisions such as safety and security, housekeeping, maintenance, civil, and more.

Taking place within the University cafeterias, the students organised the packing and distribution of meals to the workers. This initiative offered students and the UDST community a profound opportunity to grasp the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing the values of kindness, thoughtfulness, and giving back.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi President of UDST, highlighted the significance of such experiences, stating:“The education our students receive extends beyond academics; we endeavor to cultivate within them a sense of camaraderie, community, and philanthropy, preparing them to positively impact society upon graduation. During the Holy Month of Ramadan in particular, we encourage them to engage in community work and actively contribute to the collective well-being to better understand the great impact of solidarity within our society. We also extend our appreciation to Qatar Charity and our student volunteers who made this event possible.”

During Ramadan, Iftar poses a challenge for many shift workers who are unable to join their families for this traditional meal. UDST sought to show its appreciation for all individuals contributing to campus life, affirming their place within the UDST family.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Hajri, Director of Programmes and Community Development at Qatar Charity, affirmed Qatar Charity's welcoming of partnership with University of Doha for Science and Technology in supplying meals for the initiative.“Iftar holds deep significance for Muslims during the month of Ramadan, symbolising solidarity and community spirit. We are pleased to collaborate with University of Doha for Science and Technology because it is committed to social issues and continuously supports a culture of volunteering and charitable initiatives among its students.”