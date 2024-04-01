Qatar Food Tech Professional Association Conducts General Body And Iftar Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Food Tech Professional Association conducted a highly successful General Body and Iftar event at MRA Hall.

Over 100 professionals from various food industries in the country participated in the programme. Discussions during the event highlighted the potential of leveraging technological advancements for significant changes in the food security sector.

Key proposals included providing guidance to individuals seeking employment opportunities in the sector, addressing challenges, and exploring growth opportunities in food security.

Organizers also outlined plans for future initiatives aimed at personal, vocational, and industrial development.

Muhammad Ashraf, Advisor of the association, extended a warm welcome to all attendees.

President Shameer Riyas Khan presented the activity report, showcasing the association's achievements.

Gratitude was expressed to Vice President Muhammad Shafiq for his dedicated efforts, with appreciation extended to sponsors whose support made the event possible.