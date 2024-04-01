Qatar Volunteers Holds 16Th Annual Ramadan Iftar Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Volunteers (QV), one of the first expatriate groups to organize Iftar Drive during Ramadan, once again engaged in several initiatives during the holy month, including their annual Iftar Drive held on March 30.

Now in its 16th year, the campaign saw over 100 volunteers of diverse nationalities actively participating for several days, starting from the collection of goodies, the packing, and the distribution day itself.

More than 2,500 Iftar packets, containing essentials such as bottled water, dates, biscuits, and tetra pack juices, were distributed to motorists and commuters at key locations such as Old Airport and Ramada traffic signals, starting after the Asr prayers.

Mega Cervantes from the Philippines, a dedicated member of QV for 12 years, emphasized the initiative's goal of raising awareness among motorists and commuters about the importance of not rushing to break their fast.“Each year, we come together to extend a small gesture of support to fasting individuals still on the roads,” Cervantes told The Peninsula. Expressing his commitment to the cause, Cervantes noted the joy in witnessing recipients' smiles and gratitude, vowing to continue as long as he remains in Qatar.

Another expatriate, Yusuf Shamim from India, said:“Participating in this campaign holds special significance as it promotes safer driving practices during the fasting period, potentially preventing accidents. It's a great feeling whenever I volunteer my time and effort for the benefit of others, whether be it giving Iftar packs, donating blood, or beach cleanup.”

Initiated by founder Speed Oli in 2008, the Iftar Drive campaign has evolved into an annual tradition for QV- a diverse group united by their dedication to serving the community by giving their time and effort for a noble cause.