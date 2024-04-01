Warm Conditions Prevail Across Jordan Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The weather on Monday will be characterized by warm temperatures in most regions, with relatively hot conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The sky will feature scattered clouds at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the southern parts of the country, while moderate easterly winds will prevail, occasionally becoming active in the desert areas.Over the next three days, similar weather patterns will persist with warm temperatures prevailing in most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds are anticipated at medium and high altitudes, especially in the southern highlands. The winds will be moderate, blowing from the southeast and occasionally gaining strength in the Badia regions.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 27C to 14C in East Amman, 25C to 12C in West Amman, 23C to 13C in the northern highlands, 22C to 12C in the Sharah Mountains, and 35C to 23C in the Gulf of Aqaba.