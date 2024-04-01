Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To 442,880

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total battlefield losses sustained by the Russian invasion forces have amounted to 442,880 as of the morning of Monday, April 1.

That's including 710 soldiers and officers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a total of 6,986 enemy tanks (+20 in the past day), 13,321 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 11,082 (+32) artillery systems, 1,023 MLR systems, 744 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,757 (+26) UAVS of operational and tactical level, 2,057 (+9) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,752 (+35) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,826 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified, the General Staff adds.

As reported earlier, Ukraine confirmed 53 combat clashes with Russian invasion forces in the past day.

The enemy launched 22 missile attacks and 79 airstrikes, as well as97 rocket salvos, on Ukraine's defense positions and at populated areas. Civilian casualties were reported, as well as damage to civil infrastructure, including apartment blocks.