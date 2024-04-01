Turkiye Heads To Polls On Sunday For Local Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye is heading to the polls on Sunday to elect city mayors,district mayors, and other local officials who will serve for thenext five years, including in the hotly contested cities ofIstanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, Azernews reports,citing Anadolu Agency.

In the March 31 local elections, more than 61 million votersnationwide will cast their votes at over 200,000 polling stationswith candidates from 34 political parties competing.

The major competing parties are the governing Justice andDevelopment (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People'sParty (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good (IYI)Party, and the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM Party).

Voters can only vote for candidates for office in theirdistricts. Some 1.32 million young people will vote for the firsttime.

Over 1,000 mobile ballot boxes will be established for voterswho are unable to travel to the polls due to illness ordisability.

On Election Day, from 6 am to 12 midnight, the sale andconsumption of all types of alcoholic beverages will be strictlyprohibited in all alcohol-serving and public venues.

During the voting period, entertainment venues such ascoffeehouses, teahouses, and internet cafes will be closed, thoughrestaurants will be open.

The Turkish Penal Code prohibits the carrying of weapons invillages, towns, and cities, except for those responsible forsecurity and order.

Radio stations and broadcast media are prohibited from makingnews, predictions, or comments about the election or electionresults until 6 pm (1500GMT).

From 6 to 9 pm (1500-1800GMT), election-related broadcasts canonly use news and announcements from the Supreme Election Council(YSK).

All broadcasts after 9 pm (1800GMT) will be unrestricted.