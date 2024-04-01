President Sees Hope For Sri Lanka On Easter Sunday

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed hope for Sri Lanka as Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday brings hope for the world.

In his Easter wish, the President said that as Christians worldwide rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we reflect on the profound significance of this event.

“Easter is preceded by a time of fasting and religious observance during the Lent season, symbolizing the journey of Jesus' suffering, death and resurrection. In the face of unprecedented economic challenges, our nation has demonstrated resilience. Just as Christ's resurrection brings hope, let us emerge stronger, united in our resolve to overcome obstacles,” the President said.

He called on Sri Lankans to dedicate themselves to the country's security, peace and development while guarding against divisive agendas.

“While we commemorate Easter with reverence, we also remember the tragic events of the past perpetrated by extremists. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring national security, preventing such tragedies from recurring,” the President said.

The President concluded his message by wishing everyone a joyful Easter to all Christians. (Colombo Gazette)