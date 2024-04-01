Nurai Island Sets Sail For Renovations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The luxurious Nurai Island, a short boat ride from Saadiyat Island, closed its doors temporarily on March 29.





The resort is due to undergo renovations, however the timeline for reopening has not yet been revealed.

Its spokesperson said:“In our pursuit of providing an unparalleled luxury experience, Nurai Island Hotel will temporarily close from Friday, March 29, 2024.”

“This scheduled closure forms part of an exciting transformation project for the hotel, in line with development plans to both elevate Nurai Island Hotel's global appeal and enrich your holiday experience.”

Often described as a slice of paradise, Nurai Island has been a hotspot for high-end, ultra-luxe hospitality. The private island features a development with beachfront estates, water villas and a boutique hotel. Here you'll find an on-property spa, fitness centre, sporting spaces, an array of restaurants and loads of land and water activities. The magic formula to a dreamy staycation.

Nurai Island was bought in 2022 by Aldar, one of the UAE's largest investment and real estate corporations. You'll recognise more of their projects on Yas Island, including the W Yas Island hotel.

According to Nurai Island's website, while the resort is elevating the Nurai Island Hotel experience,“our booking system will be unavailable. Please check back soon for more information or follow our social accounts for updates.”

