(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 30th March 2024:Last night witnessed a convergence of stars, entrepreneurs, and influencers at Shikara, where the aroma of authentic North Indian cuisine mingled with the air of camaraderie and celebration.



In the bustling streets of Sanpada, Vashi-Turbhe, a culinary oasis awaits. Shikara Restaurant, a beacon of culinary excellence, seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, presenting a symphony of flavors straight from the heart of North India.



Renowned Bollywood Actress, Prerna Bhat, was seen dining at Shikara. Hailing from Kashmir, Prerna embodies versatility and grace. Her recent portrayal in the acclaimed series "PROJECT GANGA" won her best actress award. She is also known for her roles in television serials like "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha" to memorable appearances in films such as "Singh Sahab The Great."



Joining Prerna was the visionary CEO of SK Group, Sanjeev Kumar, whose entrepreneurial journey has earned him widespread acclaim, including the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award. Sanjeev's commitment to excellence extends beyond the boardroom, as evidenced by his Golden Globe Award for Social Entrepreneurship.



Accompanying them was the magnetic Irfan Shaukat, hailed as the rising star in the world of travel influencers after winning the title of "Emerging Travel Influencer of 2023."



Among the esteemed guests were journalist Jasmin Balan who is also the recipient of the Mrs. Navi Mumbai 2022 Best Personality award, and Geeta Jain, Mrs. Navi Mumbai 2023 Diva.



Capturing the essence of this illustrious gathering was the talented photographer Roshan Kamble (RK Photograph), whose lens immortalized the moments of joy and camaraderie shared at Shikara.



But what truly sets Shikara apart is its soulful culinary offerings. Crafted by master chefs Ashok Mehra and Vishal Mehra, the menu is a celebration of North Indian cuisine's vibrant palette. From sizzling seekh kebabs to velvety koftas, each dish is a testament to the chefs' culinary prowess and dedication to authenticity.



As guests indulged in aromatic biryanis and decadent curries, the evening unfolded like a culinary symphony, leaving taste buds tingling with delight.



Shikara's commitment to excellence in both cuisine and service has garnered widespread acclaim, with guests leaving not just satisfied, but enchanted by the experience.



