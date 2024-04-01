Leopard Enters House In Delhi Village, Three Injured (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Three people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, police said.

The three injured have been identified as Mahender, Akash, and Rampal, all residents of Jagatpur Village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that on Monday at 6:14 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Wazirabad police station regarding a leopard entering the house in Jagatpur village.

Accordingly, the local police reached the spot and the forest officials were informed.

“Currently, seven persons from the Forest department and Fire department along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room, rescue operation is in progress,” said the DCP.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpur village was received at 6.18 a.m. Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered and it was in a room. Injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg.