Rebel Wilson Used Weight Loss Drugs; Declares That Those ‘Can Be Good’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson shared that she briefly used Ozempic to help with her weight loss but added that she no longer uses the drug.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she said during a new interview with the Sunday Times.

The 44-year-old started her“year of health” in 2020 after speaking to a fertility doctor who told her she had a better chance of a successful IVF if she lost weight, reports pagesix.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” she continued.

The actress added:“People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Wilson decided to take on the challenge for herself, starting slowly with long walks and a low-sugar, high-protein diet.

Eventually, she worked her way up to two-and-a-half hour workout sessions, consisting of running up the steps of the Sydney Opera House in Australia and doing“crazy” cardio sessions.

“It so felt good that I kept going,” Wilson added.

“I wasn't dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them,” she told the outlet.

Wilson, after reaching her goal weight, said she is now at a comfortable weight where she feels“curvy and solid,” adding she's even experienced“positive reinforcement” in the ways she is treated.

She has openly spoken about her journey, even sharing in June 2023 that she gained weight after welcoming her daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate with her fiancee, Ramona Agruma, in November 2022.