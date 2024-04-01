IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Penalised For Slow Over-Rate During Win Over CSK

(MENAFN- IANS) Vishakhapatnam, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded maintaining a slow over rate during IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

"Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences," an IPL statement read.

On the match front, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliant spells after David Warner and Pant struck blazing half-centuries as DC handed CSK a 20-run defeat on Sunday night.

Following back-to-back loss, Pant led Delhi-based franchise tasted their first win of the season whille defending champions CSK suffered their first loss under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.