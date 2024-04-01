Dhaka Regency Unveils Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces the launch of its exclusive "Treats and Surprise" promotion, offering diners a chance to win exciting gifts through a raffle draw after enjoying a delectable dining experience.

As part of the promotion, guests indulging in the culinary delights at the hotel's Grandiose Restaurant automatically become part of the raffle draw and get a chance to win attractive gifts.

The raffle draw is held every Wednesday at Grandiose Res-taurant. Prizes include complimentary air tickets from Novoair and US-Bangla as well as gift hampers from renowned brands.

Guests can also celebrate special occasions at the complimentary venues with customisable menus starting from BDT 1600 net.