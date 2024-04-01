Dhaka Regency Unveils Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces the launch of its exclusive "Treats and Surprise" promotion, offering diners a chance to win exciting gifts through a raffle draw after enjoying a delectable dining experience.
As part of the promotion, guests indulging in the culinary delights at the hotel's Grandiose Restaurant automatically become part of the raffle draw and get a chance to win attractive gifts.
The raffle draw is held every Wednesday at Grandiose Res-taurant. Prizes include complimentary air tickets from Novoair and US-Bangla as well as gift hampers from renowned brands.
Guests can also celebrate special occasions at the complimentary venues with customisable menus starting from BDT 1600 net.
MENAFN01042024000163011034ID1108042394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.